Stillman Valley student Lucas Mendoza selected as a BigFuture Ambassador

Stillman Valley High School is proud to announce that junior Lucas Mendoza has been selected as a BigFuture Ambassador for the fall 2025 program.

The BigFuture Ambassadors program, created by the College Board, brings together a nationwide community of students who are dedicated to helping their peers explore opportunities after high school. BigFuture.org is a free online guide designed to help students discover careers, colleges, scholarships and more.

As an ambassador, Mendoza will volunteer to support classmates as they prepare for life after graduation, share free career and college planning resources at school and through social media, and connect with fellow ambassadors across the country in an online community.