Letter: Autumn on Parade is Oct. 4-5

Dear editor,

A friendly reminder from Autumn on Parade and the City of Oregon:

We are about to have a huge influx of people who may have never been to Oregon. They don’t know our roads, our businesses, or our lifestyle.

Offer kindness. Show them how, together, we are Carving Creativity.

Introduce yourselves, share your favorite places to eat, hike, and hang out. Show them hospitality.

Our teams have taken every effort to ensure organization and safety measures throughout the festival weekend. Show patience and courtesy while remembering excess traffic is a huge boost to our local economy.

This is our chance to show thousands of people from all over the United States how great of a city Oregon is. These visitors might decide to move here, retire here, or visit here again. They’ll share their experiences with their friends, family, and on social media.

Let’s show the world that Oregon, Illinois is a great place to live, full of fun festivals and friendly faces.

See you around town, Oregon!

- The Autumn on Parade Board of Directors and the City of Oregon