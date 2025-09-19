Ashton UMC to host dinner and concert by Alleluia Quartet on Oct. 4

Join the Ashton United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 4, for a light dinner and a concert. The Alleluia Quartet will be sharing their Christian music with all who attend. (Photo provided by Ashton UMC)

Join the Ashton United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 4, for a light dinner and a concert. The Alleluia Quartet will be sharing their Christian music with all who attend. The group has performed at the Ashton UMC at least once a year for the past several years and always provides an inspirational program.

A light dinner will be offered at 5 p.m. and the concert will start at 6 p.m. All are welcome. A free-will offering will be received for the group.

The church is located at 906 Richardson Ave., in Ashton. If you have any questions, call 815-453-2328, leave a message and your call will be returned.