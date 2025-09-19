Shaw Local

Ashton UMC to host dinner and concert by Alleluia Quartet on Oct. 4

Join the Ashton United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 4, for a light dinner and a concert. The Alleluia Quartet will be sharing their Christian music with all who attend. (Photo provided by Ashton UMC)

By Shaw Local News Network

Join the Ashton United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 4, for a light dinner and a concert. The Alleluia Quartet will be sharing their Christian music with all who attend. The group has performed at the Ashton UMC at least once a year for the past several years and always provides an inspirational program.

A light dinner will be offered at 5 p.m. and the concert will start at 6 p.m. All are welcome. A free-will offering will be received for the group.

The church is located at 906 Richardson Ave., in Ashton. If you have any questions, call 815-453-2328, leave a message and your call will be returned.

