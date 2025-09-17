Ogle County Solid Waste Management releases open burning information

Fall is here and the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department offers these tips and reminders for open burning.

Instances of open burning increase through the fall. In most areas of Ogle County, it is permissible to burn landscape waste from the property it was generated on, as long as this burning does not lead to nuisance smoke conditions for neighbors and does not interfere with roadways.

It is not permissible in Ogle County to burn garbage, plastic, furniture, bedding materials, textiles, electronics, tires, demolition debris (including lumber, processed wood items, and treated lumber), or other waste materials. Nothing in the regulations prohibits recreational or cooking fires fueled by clean firewood.

If you will be burning landscape waste, do so on days when contaminants will easily dissipate, burn dry materials that will burn and not smolder, and avoid burning during windy or overly dry conditions. If you live in a municipality, check local guidelines prior to any open burning.

Fall is also a great time to start a backyard compost bin. The fallen leaves of the season are a great base for your new compost bin, and then fresh green food waste can be mixed in. Composting is a great way to dispose of fruit and vegetable trimmings, egg shells, coffee grounds, flowers and houseplants, and your backyard landscape waste. Composting food waste recycles this waste into compost, and reduces harmful emissions and odors from landfilling this waste.

Most landscape waste can also be mulched up with your lawnmower as an alternative to raking and burning leaves. Let your leaves lie and mulch them with your lawnmower; this reduces smoke from open burning and is a good natural fertilizer for your lawn as it enters the winter season.

If you have questions or concerns about the open burning of waste or wish to file an anonymous complaint regarding open burning, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov.