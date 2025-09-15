Former Rochelle resident appointed Denver County judge

Marguerite N. Conboy, nee Nye, was recently appointed as a Denver County Colorado Court judge by Denver Mayor Mike Johnson. (Photo provided by the Nye family)

Marguerite N. Conboy, nee Nye, was recently appointed as a Denver County Colorado Court judge by Denver Mayor Mike Johnson.

She grew up in Rochelle along with her brothers and is a graduate of the University of Colorado and the DePaul University College of Law. She began her legal career serving as a law clerk for the Hon. Richard N. DeGunther in the U.S. Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

She was later employed by law firms in Chicago as well as the firm of Fearer, Nye & Chadwick in Rochelle and Oregon before moving to Denver.

In Colorado, she worked as senior deputy district attorney for Denver County and retired as the first assistant to District Attorney Beth McCann then later as first assistant district attorney for the Fifth Judicial District of Colorado, which included four counties north and west of Denver.

In addition to her duties as the newest county judge, Conboy is serving as an adjunct professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, where she has taught advanced trial practice and advanced criminal procedure. She and her husband, Jim, live in Denver.