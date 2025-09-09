Village of Progress Banquet is Oct. 22

Austin Henry receives the Coach Cookie Warren Memorial Award at the 2024 Village of Progress annual banquet. (Photo supplied by Village of Progress)

The Village of Progress’ annual awards banquet is coming soon to celebrate the accomplishments of those who attend the Village and the many volunteers who donate their time and talent.

It’s a great evening to spotlight Ogle County men and women with developmental disabilities.

The annual dinner will be held at St. Mary’s Parish Center, Oregon, on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 815-732-2126. The cost is $15 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 12, and free for those age 4 and under.