Amboy Class of 2014 supports Kish Foundation Scholarship

Members of the Amboy High School Class of 2014 present a check to Courtney Walz, Kishwaukee College Director of Development, in support of the Kishwaukee College Foundation's Mathew J. Rood Diesel Power Technology Scholarship. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

The Amboy High School Class of 2014 recently supported the Kishwaukee College Foundation’s Mathew J. Rood Diesel Power Technology Scholarship after collecting donations at its class reunion.

Classmates took up a collection in memory of their classmate, Mathew Rood, to support the scholarship in his name. The scholarship was established by Matt’s father, Pete Rood, to honor his son’s memory and help future students. Pete Rood said the class’s gift moved him.

“It just shows there are still good young people out there,” he said.

The Mathew J. Rood DPT Scholarship is one of 115 scholarship funds at Kishwaukee College, which holds $10.2 million in assets. Last year, these funds provided $585,671 in scholarships to support students paying for their education. Through donor generosity, the Foundation’s funds support scholarships, programs and the Kish campus community.

To start or contribute to a fund, contact Kishwaukee College Foundation staff at foundation@kish.edu or 815-825-9803, or visit kish.edu/foundation.