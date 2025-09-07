Ogle County 4-H Fair Goat Show winners named

Ogle County 4-H Fair Goat Show winners were recently named. Winners are as follows:
Champion Junior Showmanship: Chloe Alexander. Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Noah Janesak. Champion Senior Showmanship: Katelyn Rockwood.
Dairy goats: Champion Milk Production: Jenna Alexander. Reserve Champion Milk Production: Kodi Hubbard. Champion Dairy Purebred Dry Doe: Chloe Alexander. Reserve Champion Dairy Purebred Dry Doe: Kodi Hubbard. Champion Dairy Purebred Milker: Jenna Alexander. Reserve Champion Dairy Purebred Milker: Kodi Hubbard. Champion Dairy Goat Purebred Dam & Daughter: Jenna Alexander. Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Purebred Dam & Daughter: Kodi Hubbard. Champion Dairy Crossbred Dry Doe: Ellie Schier. Reserve Champion Dairy Crossbred Dry Doe: Delaney Byers. Champion Dairy Crossbred Milker: Lexi Sarver. Champion Dairy Goat Crossbred Dam & Daughter: Lexi Sarver. Grand Champion Dairy Dry Doe: Chloe Alexander. Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Dry Doe: Kodi Hubbard. Grand Champion Dairy Milker: Jenna Alexander. Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Milker: Kodi Hubbard. Grand Champion Dairy Goat Dam & Daughter: Jenna Alexander. Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Goat Dam & Daughter: Kodi Hubbard. Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wether: Mackenzie Thiel. Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wether: Chloe Alexander.
Meat goats - Grand Champion Meat Goat Kid: Aleeya Dykstra. Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat Kid: Bristol Clark. Grand Champion Meat Goat Doe: Hailey Clark. Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat Doe: Wesley Clark. Grand Champion Meat Goat Dam & Daughter: Katelyn Rockwood. Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat Dam & Daughter: Bristol Clark. Grand Champion Meat Goat Wether: Aleeya Dykstra. Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat Wether: Caelen Janesak.
Pygmy goats - Grand Champion Pygmy Doe Kid: Ellie Schier. Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Doe Kid: Lexi Sarver. Grand Champion Pygmy Doe: Lexi Sarver. Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Doe: Ellie Schier. Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Dam & Daughter: Ellie Schier. Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Dam & Daughter: Lexi Sarver. Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Wether: Emma Schier. Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Wether: Ellie Schier.
Other classes - Grand Champion Pet Goat: Alana Smith. Reserve Grand Champion Pet Goat: Jenna Alexander.