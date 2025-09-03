Rep. Fritts concludes 3rd annual summer tour

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, has officially concluded his 2025 summer tour. This annual tour consisted of 52 stops, including town halls, Coffee & Conversation events, school visits, local business tours and more.

“Being a true voice for my constituents is my top priority as a state representative,” Fritts said. “My annual summer tour ensures that’s possible by allowing me to speak directly with hundreds of constituents about their top issues and concerns as residents of our community. I look forward to bringing this feedback with me when we return to Springfield for veto session in October and for our 2026 spring legislative session.

“I want to thank every citizen who engaged with our democratic process and took time out of their day to come speak with me. I also want to thank the incredible businesses, restaurants and community spaces that graciously hosted these events.”