Rochelle City Council: Purple adopted as city’s official color, branding changes to be made

At its meeting Monday, Aug. 25, the Rochelle City Council unanimously accepted a strategic communications plan that will see it adopt purple as the city’s official color and change branding in coming months.

The strategic communication plan, put together by City Community Engagement Director Jenny Thompson, covered the city’s procedures for communicating with residents, Rochelle Municipal Utilities customers, community stakeholders and in-house employees.

The branding change came as part of the plan and the city council supported the change after reviewing survey input and public comments.

The city underwent a rebrand in 2015 and its color scheme had been primarily red since. The city’s large water tower near the overpass in the center of town recently underwent a renovation and painting, with the color purple and the city’s newer branding font after soliciting resident feedback on the design. The new paint scheme was well received by residents. The city’s official color will now match Rochelle Township High School’s.

“We want Rochelle’s branding to reflect the heart of our community,” Thompson said in a news release. “Purple has always been a color that connects us — whether on the field, in our schools, or at community events. At a time when so much can divide us, we’re leaning into what unites us.”

The city’s logo designs will remain unchanged, with only the primary color changing. The city will begin updating signage, digital branding, and other communications materials over the coming months. Residents can expect to see the refreshed look gradually appear throughout the community.

Thompson said during the meeting that the color change will take “some time and cost” and will be budgeted for over the next two years.

“This isn’t just a color change — it’s a statement of pride," Mayor John Bearrows said in a news release. “Rochelle is a community that honors its traditions while looking ahead to the future. By returning to purple, we’re listening to our residents and celebrating what makes the Hub City feel like home.”

Volunteers honored

The council recognized the volunteers who put on the Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival after it took place Aug. 15-17. The longtime Rochelle event was held at Atwood Park this year instead of its usual downtown location due to conflicts with planned city construction.

“I want to thank all of you for all that you did to make an amazing weekend come together,” Bearrows said. “We all know how it is when you have a few hands doing a lot of work. You only have about 8-10 people on your committee, and I think that’s amazing. I hope more people step up and volunteer and help them.”

Baneski promoted

Promotion and swearing in ceremonies were held for Elvis Baneski of the Rochelle Police Department, who was promoted from detective to patrol sergeant. Baneski has been with the department since 2008 and has been a detective since 2022.

“If you are going to commit a crime, this is not the guy you want coming after you,” RPD Chief Pete Pavia said. “He will go the extra mile and turn over every stone. He’s done a great job for us. I have all the faith in the world because of his patrol and investigation experience that he will do a fantastic job as sergeant.”

Birth to five

The council heard a presentation during the meeting by Abby Hoskins of Birth to Five Illinois Region 47. The organization works to help families in Ogle, Lee and Whiteside counties to access early childhood services.

Hoskins said Birth to Five Illinois’s recent work has included gathering data and families’ experiences about barriers to services, creating a regional action plan, and looking to increase the amount of early childhood resources for local families.

The organization’s next objectives will be focusing on early childhood mental and behavioral health resources and continued community collaboration. More information can be found at www.birthtofiveil.com/region47.

Pickwick property sale

The council unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing the sale of city-owned property at 1414 Pickwick Drive for $6,000.

In July, the city issued a request for proposals for the purchase of the property, which is approximately .29 acres in size and zoned residential. The city had the property appraised at $25,000, but was not required to sell it for at least 80 percent of appraised value due to conducting a public RFP process. The buyers of the property reside in the adjacent property and plan to use it as additional outdoor space for their family. The property can’t be built on due to utilities that run through it.