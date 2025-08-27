OCUSD announces 2025 athletic hall of fame class

An Oregon cheerleader runs with an Oregon flag during the varsity football game against Genoa-Kingston on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

The OCUSD Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is excited to announce the second class of inductees into the newly established Oregon Community School District No. 220 Athletic Hall of Fame. The committee thanks all who submitted nominations last spring.

Here are the individuals and teams that will be honored at the induction ceremony on Saturday night, Oct. 18, and introduced to the public at halftime of the Oregon-Winnebago home football game on Friday night, Oct. 17.

Coach: Paul (Pat) Holland (longtime football coach at OHS)

Coach: Art Carlson (longtime Oregon track & cross country coach)

Coach: John Bothe (longtime football coach at OHS)

Athlete: Nelson Potter (MMHS Class of 1930, played Major League Baseball, pitched in 1944 World Series)

Athlete: Rob Urish (MMHS football/basketball/track early 1960s)

Athlete: Bob Barnett (late 1970s Oregon basketball/baseball)

Athlete: Alana Krick (Murray) (early 1980s MMHS volleyball/basketball/track)

Friend of Athletics: John Cain (longtime Oregon High School athletic trainer)

Team: 1950-51 & 1951-52 Mt. Morris Boys Basketball (nicknamed “Whiz Kids” - only one loss each season)

Team: 2000 Oregon Football (State runner-up)

Team: 2006 Oregon Volleyball (Supersectional final, 36-4 record)

Coach/Administrator: Vern Welp (MMHS & OHS athletic director)