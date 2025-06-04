Infinity Event on June 14 to honor the lives of ‘Maggie & Amos’, support education

5K runners race out of the start gate at the 2024 Infinity 5K Event, held at the Rochelle Wildlife Conservation Club. This year's event is Saturday, June 14. (Earleen Hinton)

CHANA – The Maggie & Amos Foundation invites the community to its annual Infinity Event on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Rochelle Wildlife Conservation Club in Chana.

The event is held in memory of Maggie Rosko and her son, Amos, and brings people together to enjoy outdoor fun while supporting local education efforts.

“Attending is a simple way to show support for teachers, students, and the power of community. Whether you’re there to run, bid, play, or just relax and listen to music, your presence helps carry on Maggie and Amos’s legacy in a way that makes a real difference,” said Lynn Kalnins, one of the event’s organizers.

Planned activities are:

815 Twin City Baggers Competitive and Recreational Cornhole Bags Tournament - Enter a competitive or casual division of the bags tournament for cash prizes. Starts at 11 a.m. and is open to players of all levels.

Live Music - Catch live performances from The Killer B’s from 12 to 3 p.m., followed by an evening combined performance from Burn n’ Bush and The Vodka Boys from 7-10 p.m.

“Running Wild” Trail Run - Take part in the “Running Wild” 5K(ish) trail run or a one-mile paved walk starting at 4 p.m. The trail offers a mix of terrain, and the walk is stroller-friendly. Register at www.runsignup.com/Race/IL/Chana/InfinityRun.

All Ages Treasure Orb Scavenger Hunt - Free and fun for all ages scavenger hunt around the entire property of The Rochelle Conservation Club with cash prizes and more! Starts at 1 p.m.

Kids’ Activities - A free area for kids will include bounce houses, yard games, crafts, the Kid’s Hill Climb at 3 p.m., and a bubble fest with Bubble Master Jason Kollum from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Silent Auction - Browse and bid on a variety of donated items in the silent auction, with proceeds going toward educational grants and scholarships.

Food and Drinks - Grilled treats will be available throughout the day, with beverages of choice provided by mobile bar, The Gypsy Filly (cash preferred). The Rochelle Wildlife Conservation Club will be hosting its monthly Saturday Night Steak Fry starting at 6 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 815-622-8940 with choices of meal including steak, pork chop, and hot dog (each meal includes all sides).

Shirts - Event shirts are available through Kathy Blume of GameDay Designs. Contact her directly to place an order at 815-509-8426.

The Maggie & Amos Foundation was created in memory of Maggie Rosko, 31, a special education teacher, and her young son, Amos, 3, who died Oct. 19, 2016, in Byron.

Duane C. Meyer, Maggie’s ex-husband and Amos’ father, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated arson and one count of concealment of a homicidal death in connection with their deaths. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His case is pending in Ogle County court.

Maggie and Amos were deeply connected to their community and school, and the foundation continues their legacy by funding education-based projects and scholarships.

“Its goal is to give back to classrooms and students in meaningful, practical ways to support teachers, encourage learning, and help young people succeed,” Kalnins said.

To date, over $55,000 has been awarded to educators and students in the area.

“Everyone is encouraged to come out, take part in the activities, and support a cause that helps our schools and area students,” said Kalnins.

For more details and updates, visit the event page at www.facebook.com/maggieandamos.