Polo Area Community Theatre to present ‘The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood’ in May

Polo Area Community Theatre is in rehearsals for "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood", an action packed, silly adaptation that will be presented in May at the former Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave. Here, Friar Tuck looks on as Little John, Allan Adale, and Will Scarlet cheer on Robin Hood. (Photo provided by PACT)

POLO – Polo Area Community Theatre is in rehearsals for “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,” written by Mary Lynn Dobson.

This action packed, silly adaptation will be presented at 7 p.m. May 2, 3, and 9 and at 2 p.m. May 4 and 10 at the former Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older, and $10 for children under the age of 10.

“In this frantically funny retelling of the traditional story, the gallant guy-in-green swaggers through in his quest to aid the needy. On the way he encounters some very unusual versions of the classic characters. Along with his spoon-wielding Merry Men, whose collective IQs equal six, he jaunts through Sherwood Forest on a mission to rescue Lady Marian,” PACT officials said in a news release. “This action packed and silly adaptation is one the whole family will enjoy.”

Cast members include Robin Hood, Micah Megill; Friar Tuck, Jeff Davidson; Allan Adale, Wesley Diehl; Little John, Caleb Jones; Will Scarlet, Rick Fustin; and The Town’s Guy, Wesley Blankenbehler.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to www.polotheatre.org. Tickets are also available at the door.