Polo Area Community Theatre to present ‘The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood’ in May

POLO – Polo Area Community Theatre is in rehearsals for “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,” written by Mary Lynn Dobson.
This action packed, silly adaptation will be presented at 7 p.m. May 2, 3, and 9 and at 2 p.m. May 4 and 10 at the former Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older, and $10 for children under the age of 10.
“In this frantically funny retelling of the traditional story, the gallant guy-in-green swaggers through in his quest to aid the needy. On the way he encounters some very unusual versions of the classic characters. Along with his spoon-wielding Merry Men, whose collective IQs equal six, he jaunts through Sherwood Forest on a mission to rescue Lady Marian,” PACT officials said in a news release. “This action packed and silly adaptation is one the whole family will enjoy.”
Cast members include Robin Hood, Micah Megill; Friar Tuck, Jeff Davidson; Allan Adale, Wesley Diehl; Little John, Caleb Jones; Will Scarlet, Rick Fustin; and The Town’s Guy, Wesley Blankenbehler.
For more information or to purchase tickets go to www.polotheatre.org. Tickets are also available at the door.