Five new straw sculptures await visitors to Mt. Morris’ national straw sculpting competition

Kyland Mockovak, 5 (left), and Kade Mockovak, 4, both of Mt. Morris, pose for a photo in front of a straw sculpture of Olaf the Snowman, titled "Some Towns are Worth Melting For," by Jenna Springer, of Mt. Morris Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, on the Mt. Morris College Campus. Voting on entries in the ninth annual U.S. Straw Sculpting Competition started Aug. 9 and runs through Aug. 25. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

MT. MORRIS – The Ninth Annual US National Straw Sculpting Competition opened Aug. 9 with five new Ssculptures on the Mt. Morris Campus.

New sculptures are: Freedom, by Doreen White; Peek A Boo, by Steve Lentz; Some Towns are Worth Melting For, by Jenna Springer; Chateau Castor canadensis, by Chris and Cecilia Mann; and Merry Summerweenmas, by Danica and Mark Rogers.

Public voting for 2024 is available at the event and on-line at StrawUSA.com through 4 p.m. Aug. 24. The new sculptures are on display along with sculptures from previous years for all to enjoy each day through Aug. 25.

This weekend incudes live evening music on the historic Band Shell stage. Friday, Aug. 16 the Mt. Morris Jamboree features ‘Shindig!’, (60′s Tribute), and Saturday, Aug. 17, Encore! is sponsoring ‘The Jodi Beach Quatet’ (Timeless Tunes from the 1930′s - Today) also on the bandshell. Food trucks, ice cream, and refreshments will be available. All starting at 6 pm, concert at 7 p.m.

‘We Live In The Middle’ is the featured art show for the month of August in the Encore! Old Sandstone Gallery. Also on the Mt. Morris Campus, the gallery will be open on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m., and during special Straw events during the month of August.

On Friday, Aug. 23, Jamboree features ‘The Jimmys’ (Blues, Funk, Soul, R&B) 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 will include food, blacksmith demos, Straw Jam Music, round straw bale races in the street, and Straw Sculpting awards, and more.

Dirty Fishnet Stocking’ (Rockabilly) wraps up the evening from 7-9 p.m.

There will be Pop-Up live music on the Straw Jam stage, next to the Straw Sculptures, on Saturdays and Sundays. Visit StrawUSA.com for the latest schedule and follow Encore Mt. Morris on Facebook for additional information. All events are free and open to the public.