German Valley Days set for July 18-20

Members of the German Valley Golden Eagles 4-H Club walk with their float past Ben Miller Park in the German Valley Days parade on Saturday, July 20, 2024 (Earleen Hinton)

The 52nd Annual German Valley Days Festival will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, July 18.

On the Friday evening agenda are a Build Your Taco Fundraiser by J & J, baseball and softball all-star games, and entertainment by the band Just 4 Fun.

Activities will get underway at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 19, with a pancake breakfast and FHN health screenings at the German Valley Fire Station, 600 Church St.

Also planned are a 5K/10K and kids fun run, car show at 326 S. Bunker Hill Road, antique tractor show, basketball shooting contest, bags tournament, prize bingo, stage performance by the band, Grass Attack, pork chop dinner at the fire station, presentation of the Most Valuable Person Award and Lions Club Awards, musical stage show by German Valley natives Braedon and Bailee Fyock, followed by fireworks over Lake Baalton.

Youth attractions include a pig scramble, kiddie tractor pull, coloring contest, petting zoo, face painting, Whiffle Ball Tournament, Big Bubble Times with Jason Kollum, Hacky Sack with Andy Linder, Little Miss & Mister Pageant, and Panning for Gold.

Food trucks, craft sales, Summer Rec Ice Cream Booth, inflatables and a bounce house will be available Friday evening and all day Saturday.

The German Valley Historical Museum will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and reopen after the parade.

The Historical Society will sponsor updated Trolly Tours on an authentic trolly, visiting historical points of interest at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Passengers may board at the museum, 805 Church Street. The cost is $5.

Sunday’s event is a Community Worship Service at 9:30 a.m. in the Ben Miller Park.