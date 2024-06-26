Patriotic golf cart parade slated for July 5 in Grand Detour

Fifty-five vehicles took part in the 2023 Grand Detour Golf Cart Parade. This year's event is Friday, July 5. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

GRAND DETOUR — It’s that time of year again when residents of this village, north of Dixon, put on their creative caps and decorate their golf carts and other modes of transportation for the sixth annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade on Friday, July 5.

Red, white and blue creativity will be paired with carts, all-terrain vehicles, ultra-terrain vehicles, bicycles and just about anything else when the parade forms at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the John Deere Historic Site.

The parade kicks off at 8 p.m. and will make one trip around the village before the fireworks show at dusk.

This year’s parade will be led by long-time resident and parade organizer Jim Ross, who has been named this year’s parade marshal.

In previous years, 50-60 vehicles, donning a wide variety of decorations, have taken part in the festivities, with some entries tossing candy to the village’s 350-some residents.

For more information, contact Ross at 815-973-0014.