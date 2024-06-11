Fireworks, carnival, parade all part of Polo’s Town & Country Days

The Griffin and Sanders boys from Polo wave to their families as they take a ride on the Ferris wheel at the Town & Country Days carnival in Polo in 2023. This year's event is June 13-16 in downtown Polo. (Earleen HInton/Shaw Media)

POLO – Fireworks, a parade, historical tours and a carnival are just some of the attractions at Polo’s Town & Country Days from June 13-16.

The festival was first organized in 1966 by the Polo Jaycees as a way to raise money for the construction of a city pool.

“Now – 58 years later, the festival has expanded into a four-day event that is kicked off with one of the most amazing fireworks display in the area! The annual parade still closes out the celebration, and sandwiched in between are four days filled with fun for young and old,” the website said.

Here is the schedule for this year’s events.

Wednesday, June 12

5 p.m. - Swimming pool games at the Polo Swimming Pool until 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 13

5 p.m. - Zeiler Amusement Carnival rides open until 10 p.m.

5 p.m. - Merchandise bingo tent until 8 p.m.

5 p.m. - Dunk tank until 8 p.m.

6 p.m. - Little Miss & Mr. Contest - Festival Tent (Sponsored by Fashions by Flo and Shynox Décor & More LLC)

7 p.m. - Just 4 Fun Ice Cream Trailer- Behind Aplington Middle School until 10:30 p.m.

8 p.m. - Concessions and glowsticks sold at PCHS Football Field (Supporting PCHS cheerleaders)

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks at the Polo HS Football Field

Friday, June 14

KIDZ DAY - 12-4 p.m. ($25 armbands available)

12 p.m. - Zeiler Amusement Carnival rides open until 10 p.m.

12 p.m.- Merchandise bingo until 10 p.m.

1 p.m. - Dunk tank until 8 p.m. (Fundraiser for PCHS cheerleaders)

1 p.m.- Kids Fun Fair in Festival Tent - Face painting, games and prizes until 3 p.m.

1 p.m. - P&C Little Rascals Petting Zoo outside Festival Tent until 3 p.m.

2 p.m. - Spaghetti eating contest sponsored by Cimino’s Pizza/Oreo stacking contest

4 p.m. - Dinner Under the Tent: Musical Entertainment provided by Kaboom Acoustic Tunes by Chris Blum until 6 p.m.

6 p.m.- American Legion Post No. 83′s dignified disposal of unserviceable flags ceremony at Louise D. Quick Park

7 p.m. - Alumni night in the beer garden - Free drink ticket to Polo Alumni with $5 admission

8 p.m.- Audio Drive live in the beer garden until 11:45 p.m.- 50/50 raffle tickets available and drawn at 11:30 p.m.

9 p.m. - Battle of the Bars beer pong tournament ($10 Entry Fee)

Saturday

7 a.m. - Polo Car Show until 2 p.m.

8 a.m. - Polo 5K run/walk hosted by PCHS Cross Country Team (Corner of Mason and Jefferson)

9 a.m. - One Mile fun run (Corner of Mason and Jefferson)

9 a.m. - Volleyball tournament at football field (Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.) Hosted by PCHS Volleyball

10 a.m. - Kids water fights - Polo Fire Station

11 a.m. - Fire department’s water fights at the Polo Fire Station

12 p.m. - Zeiler Amusement Carnival rides open until 10 p.m.

12 p.m. - 815 Twin City Baggers cornhole tournament sponsored by NEXT Landscaping- Signup 11 a.m (corner of Mason and Jefferson Streets)

12 p.m - Merchandise bingo until 10 p.m.

12 p.m. - Dunk tank until 8 p.m.

12 p.m.- Historical Society Trolley Tours - begin at the Polo Historical Museum (Tours begin at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.)

1:15 p.m. - Polo Area Community Theatre Trivia Fundraiser in the Festival Tent (Registration is 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.)

4 p.m. - Dinner Under the Tent: Musical entertainment provided by Brenner Bushman until 6 p.m.

7 p.m. - Chamber Night in the Beer Garden - 50/50 raffle tickets available and drawn at 11:30 p.m.

8 p.m. - Polo Chamber Night - free admission - Mr. Grimm and His Bad Luck live in the Beer Garden until 11:45 p.m.

9 p.m. - Beer pong tournament in the Festival Tent ($10 Entry Fee)

Sunday, June 16

Father’s Day ($25 armbands available from 12-4 p.m.)

12 p.m. - Zeiler Amusement Carnival rides open until 5 p.m.

12:30 p.m. - Father’s Day Grande Parade

1:30 p.m - Live band - Just 4 Fun in the Festival Tent

2 p.m. - Polo Youth Baseball hog raffle drawing in Festival Tent

Visit https://polodays.org/ for additional information.