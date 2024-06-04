Porchfest in Mt. Morris Saturday, June 8

Well Strung plays a tune on the lawn of Phil and Ferol Labash during 2023 Porchfest. The band is back again this year. (Photo by Jeff Bold)

MOUNT MORRIS – There will be plenty of tunes to hear and porches to visit during the Seventh Annual Encore! PorchFest in Mt. Morris this Saturday, June 8.

“PorchFest is the ultimate grassroots community music festival. Many favorites from past years, along with some new musicians will perform 45 minute sets on community porches and lawns throughout the festival area between 1 and 5 p.m. The audience picks their choices from a schedule and moves from location to location. Bring your lawn chairs or sit in the grass, walk or ride your bike,” said Jeff Bold, one of the event’s organizers.

This year’s schedule

1–2 p.m.

Goin Postal Unplugged (Dan Elsasser): Classic Rock, Ballads, Country and more. Kalnins’, 111 West Main Street

The Magtones: Husband and Wife Duo who enjoy playing Acoustic Pop music in an Entertaining Style. Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 East Brayton Road

Children’s Dance & Singing Troupe: Indian, German and Flamenco dance, Country and Contemporary music. The Center, 9 East Front Street

Who Drank All the Tequila (Steve Catron and Friends): Acoustic Rock with a Bluegrass Vibe. Guitar, Bass and Mandolin. Bold’s, 109 East Front Street

2–3 p.m.

Well Strung: Four member band playing Blues, Rock n Roll, Country, and Bluegrass. Labash’s, 305 East Brayton Road

Denny Jacobs: Easy Listening to Oldies. Guitar and Vocal Folk and Blue Singer. Collins’, 401 East Brayton Road

John Sabaduquia: Singer/Songwriter Americana, Alt Country, Midwestern Roots Rock. Markle’s, 209 East Front Street

The Newtonians (Chris Kolling and Kevin Oppendike): Two old friends, an Instrumental Duo with a Rock edge and other musical styles. Guitar and Percussion. Mt. Morris Library, 105 South McKendrie Avenue

3–4 p.m.

RuthAnn Lillstrom: Folk-pop/ and originals Singer Songwriter. Guitar and Vocalist. Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 East Brayton Road

Crosswind Landing (Harold Harrison & Lowell Harp): Folk, country, and original songs. Guitar and Percussion. Bold’s, 109 East Front Street

Korey Pepper: The Gritty areas of 90s Grunge and Alternative Rock, Guitar, Singer Songwriter. The Center, 109 East Front Street

Louise Price & John Dickson: Acoustic duet and solo artists playing Irish, Spanish, and Traditional Folk music. DeWolf’s, 105 East Center Street

Larry Lambe & Randy Holland: Anything from the 30′s on, wide variety two performers Guitar and Harmonica. Hollifield’s, 305 W Lincoln Street

4–5 p.m.

Denny Diamond: Known for performing the music of Neil Diamond; mixes in Other Great Classic songs along with a few Originals. Allure-Pinecrest Gazebo, Brayton East of Wesley Avenue

Acoustic Axis: Two Acoustic Guitars and a Drummer, Singing Classic Rock, Blues and a couple of Classic Country tunes. Collins’, 401 East Brayton Road

Greg Crull: Blues, Country, Classic Rock, Beach music. Wardʼs, 103 South Clark Avenue