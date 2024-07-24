Swingbilly RFD ready to rock the Jamboree stage July 26

The lawn was full in front of the bandshell during the Jamboree concert in Mt. Morris on Friday, July 19, 2024. Chicago Tribute Anthology, a band who plays Chicago songs, performed on the perfect summer evening. The free concerts continue throughout the summer on Friday nights on the village's historic campus downtown. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS — Perfect weather and music from an iconic rock band resulted in a record crowd July 19 for the Jamboree free summer concert series in downtown Mt. Morris.

“The crowd stretched into the middle of the street and they finally closed those two blocks of Wesley. It was a pretty great night for old Mt. Morris,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer.

Chicago Tribute Anthology played hits from the “Golden Age” of Chicago, re-creating songs from the band’s first 11 albums, from the bandshell on the village’s historic downtown campus.

Next up, is the western swing band Swingbilly RFD, who returns for a two-hour free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26.

“Swingbilly RFD is a Rockford-based group that plays traditional honky-tonk and western swing music as it was performed in its golden age of the ‘40s through the ‘60s,” Ubben said. “The group is comprised of some of the area’s most accomplished musicians, and the instrumentation is the same as it was back in the day…vocals, upright bass, acoustic guitar, steel guitar, fiddle and drums.”

The band plays music from Hank Williams Sr. to Bob Wills to Loretta Lynn to Patsy Cline, Ubben said.

“Their music spans generations and is guaranteed to get your toes a-tappin’ and your face a-smilin’,” he said.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by Oregon’s Rock River Center, in partnership with the Ogle County Pork Producers who will be serving pork chop sandwiches, chips, soft drinks and water. Grandpa’s ice cream as well as Bill’s Famous Lemonade stand will be there too, all starting at 6 p.m.

Jonny Lyons and the Pride, Aug. 2

Jonny Lyons and the Pride returns at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

“Jonny knows how to command an audience, whether he’s fronting his band Jonny Lyons & the Pride, taking the stage as The Man In Black or the King of Rock and Roll, standing alone with an acoustic guitar, or even laying down the drums for Lance Lipinsky in his band The Lovers. Whatever the occasion, you can be sure to expect an electrifying performance,” Ubben said.

Food and drink concessions for the evening will be provided by Chapter CU, P.E.O., who will be serving hotdogs, brats, chips, soft drinks and water. Just For Fun Ice Cream and Bill’s Famous Lemonade will start serving at 6 p.m.

Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the campus along with craft and plant vendors from 5-8 p.m.

“On either side of the band shell the Sandstone Encore Art Gallery will feature a new show and the new location of the Mt. Morris Historical Museum in the newly renovated College Hall will be open during the concerts,” Ubben said. “Please bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the new benches and join the fun on our beautiful, historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Route 64 on Wesley Avenue, and enjoy the free concerts.”