Forreston’s Sauerkraut Days kicks off Aug. 1

A watermelon eating contest is just one of the events offered at Forreston's Sauerkraut Days on Saturday, Aug. 2. The event will be held at Memorial Park. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON — Fireworks, a fun run, parade and, of course, sauerkraut, are all part of Sauerkraut Days, Aug. 1-4.

“This event has something for everyone – from the very young to the very young at heart,” said Jane Koeller, one of the event’s organizers.

The festivities get started Thursday night with fireworks at the Forreston High School.

“Regardless of where you sit, you will have a great view of all the action. This year the Forreston Boosters will be serving a hamburger and/or hot dog meal,” Koeller said.

Friday is also Family Fun night with the Kids Fun Run, spaghetti eating contest, musical chairs, Simon says, and Music Trivia by Flyover States Entertainment.

“Also back this year is The Ice Cream Bar; a great place to get ice cream with your favorite toppings! So grab some ice cream and try your hand and bingo. The outdoor movie this year is Kung Fu Panda 4,” Koeller said.

Saturday is packed with events starting with Breakfast on the Go, the annual 5K Kraut Run, and the American Legion car show.

“We also have the vendor and craft fair, another day of bingo and the cornhole tournament. The American Legion sauerkraut lunch is back; along with the sauerkraut lunch the other food options include cheese curds, roasted corn, Mexican corn, tornado potatoes, pulled pork, and loaded nachos,” Koeller said.

The American Legion sauerkraut lunch – a staple of the festival – will be held at Memorial Park.

The annual parade will step off Saturday at 4 p.m.

“After the parade grab a pork chop meal served by the Forreston Lion’s Club. The beer garden entertainment is Back Country Roads. This group is a fan favorite and should make for a great evening,” she said.

The activities wrap up on Sunday with the community church service and the Fireman’s breakfast.

Details locations for each event can be found on the Forreston Sauerkraut Days Facebook page and at Krautdays.com. Event forms and registrations are also available on the website.