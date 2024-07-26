Judge agrees to transfer teen accused of attempted murder to treatment center in Rockford

OREGON – A Mt. Morris teenager will be allowed to enter a rehabilitation center in Rockford as long as he continues treatment for mental health issues as he faces attempted-murder charges stemming from a domestic altercation in February.

Malachi M. Voight, 18, is accused of hitting a 62-year-old man in the head with a dumbbell and trying to strangle him. He also is accused of biting off a piece of a toe of a 60-year-old woman. Both are related to Voight, and all the charges stem from a Feb. 14 domestic altercation at Mt. Morris Estates, east of Mt. Morris.

The man, woman and Voight all were treated at KSB Hospital in Dixon, Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies said after the incident. Voight was arrested Feb. 27, upon his release from the hospital. He also is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a person older than 60 and two counts of aggravated battery.

He initially was held in the Ogle County Jail before a court-designated doctor evaluated him and recommended he be sent to a secure Department of Human Services facility in April to determine his fitness to stand trial. He was declared unfit and ordered to undergo treatment and then be reevaluated.

In June, based on doctors’ recommendations, Judge John “Ben” Roe ruled Voight’s fitness had been restored.

On Tuesday, Voight appeared in court with his attorney, Brandon Gecan of Tess, Crull & Arnquist in Rochelle, and requested he be released to the Adult Rehabilitation Center program, operated by the Salvation Army in Rockford.

Gecan said the rehabilitation center would allow a supervised, structured environment where Voight could continue counseling while completing his high school education. Although the center is not a locked facility, Gecan said Voight’s presence would be monitored and authorities would be immediately notified if he left the program.

“I think this is the best option for him,” Gecan said. “I do not think this is a person who needs to be held in the county jail.”

Gecan said family members had agreed to transport Voight from Rockford to Oregon for his court hearings. He also said that the alleged victim was in favor of Voight being transferred. The other alleged victim recently died; the death was not related to the charges.

Gecan said Voight already has been approved to be at the center and “had a bed waiting.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Kruse objected to the transfer, arguing that the center referenced by Gecan was designed for drug and alcohol rehabilitation, not those with mental health issues. She said mental health counselors would not be on staff at the center.

“I don’t know if that’s been conveyed to the center,” Kruse said. “I don’t know if he would fit in a facility like this. I don’t know if they are aware of this defendant’s history.”

Gecan said he had spoken to the center’s staff, and they were aware of the all the issues.

“They still said they would love to have him,” Gecan said. “No, they don’t have mental health counselors, but he’s not getting that in the jail now.”

Gecan said the center would allow Voight to be able “to talk to someone, not just the walls around him.” He said a bed was waiting for Voight at the center and asked Roe to allow the move as soon as Voight was able to secure a month’s worth of medication.

A representative from Ogle County’s Office of Statewide Pretrial Services said Voight could still be monitored at the center through a GPS unit.

Roe said he was aware of the Salvation Army program.

“I also know it is difficult to find inpatient programs for those that have mental health issues,” Roe said. “These charges are very serious. This case presents as a mental health case and as a family case.”

Roe said Voight has not had any issues since being evaluated and given medication.

Eight members of Voight’s family attended the hearing, including the alleged victim. They all nodded when asked by Roe if they were in favor of the transfer.

“I believe this is a better alternative than the county jail,” Roe said, as long as Voight receives his allotted medications, continues with GPS monitoring and follows all of the center’s rules and regulations.

“Make sure you follow all their rules and regulations,” Roe told Voight. “That is very important.”

Voight’s next hearing date is 11 a.m. Sept. 5.

According to the Salvation Army’s website, ARC offers social and spiritual rehabilitation for men: “Our mission is to serve all people without discrimination, within a place free of judgment and shame. In living and sharing the Christian gospel by meeting tangible needs, we give the world the love of Christ.”

The six-month minimum program focuses on “building a physical and spiritual foundation in a substance-free environment”.

“Intentional and required program elements include work therapy, spiritual counseling, life skills, Christian living and personal growth classes,” according to the website. “During the optional second phase of programming (up to six months), you are provided and supported with tools to job search, gain employment, secure sober housing, obtain a sponsor and maintain sobriety.”