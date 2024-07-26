Mt. Morris Village Board OKs TIF amendment, redevelopment agreement

A proposed rendering of the renovation of 2 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris. The business, County Line Design, is owned by Jeremy Nesemeier. (Photo provided by village of Mt. Morris)

MT. MORRIS — Mt. Morris officials’ efforts to improve blighted properties in the village are continuing.

Mt. Morris Village Board members Tuesday unanimously voted to add 2 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, to Tax Increment District No. 2 and to reapprove a redevelopment agreement with the property owners to reimburse up to $50,000 of building rehabilitation and renovation costs.

“We’d already approved the redevelopment agreement when we thought the property was in the TIF, and then that triggered the [TIF amendment] process when it wasn’t,” Village President Phil Labash said.

Jeremy Nesemeier owns 2 W. Hitt St., which houses his business, County Line Design. Renovating the building will cost approximately $125,000, according to the redevelopment agreement.

In order for Nesemeier to complete the project, village officials determined it is in the village’s best interest and “the health, safety, morals and welfare of the residents and taxpayers” to reimburse certain project costs, the redevelopment agreement states.

“The agreement is signed up front, but the payment and supplemental documentation is once you’re done,” village attorney Rob LeSage told Nesemeier, who was at the July 23 meeting. “Most of your costs should be TIF eligible based on that TIF agreement.”

Adding the Hitt Street property to TIF No. 2 cost about $20,000, half of which Nesemeier agreed to pay, Labash said.

“Practically, from a TIF expense, it cost the village $10,000,” he said. “I think that’s worth it to have one of the blighted properties in our downtown cleaned up.”

In other business, Village Board members: