Forreston man dies in Monday car crash outside Polo

OGLE COUNTY – A Forreston man was killed Monday after the car he was driving left Freeport Road between Polo and Forreston, coming to rest after striking a creek embankment,

Michael Glick, 67 of Forreston, was pronounced deceased at the scene following the 5 p.m. crash.

According to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies and Polo Fire Department personnel responded to the 1000 block of North Freeport Road for the report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

“A preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that a maroon 1993 Buick Regal was traveling northbound when it traveled across the southbound lane and into the west ditch,” the agency said in the release. “The Buick continued north for a short distance before coming to rest after striking a creek embankment. This incident remains under investigation.”