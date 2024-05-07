CMAAA focuses on photos through June 15

The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques, and Americana is located on the southwest corner of Franklin Street and N. Fourth Street (Illinois 2) in downtown Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – The Coliseum Museum in Oregon has opened its first juried art exhibit featuring 25 artists with 50 works of art on display from May 1 to June 15.

Designed to showcase photography in all formats, the exhibit covers a wide range of subjects in both color and black and white. Visitors to the Coliseum Museum will be allowed to vote for their favorite art piece with the People’s Choice Award winner announced at the close of the exhibit.

The May schedule also includes new exhibits by Wolf & Linnea Koch on the Feature Walls, Joy Meyer in the Taft Gallery, and the Bob Diven Art Exhibit, “A Pilgrim’s Portraits” in the Lowden Gallery.

The May programming also introduces two workshops on photography including Digital Photography Fundamentals on May 11 and Mastering Smartphone Photography on May 18. Both are free to attend, and are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.

The CMAAA mission is to present Art, Antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more. Additional information can be found on the website, www.cmaaa.org, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum/