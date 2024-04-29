Forreston FFA greenhouse opens with plenty of plants for sale

Erica Tryggestad trims one of the hanging flower baskets for sale at the Forreston FFA Greenhouse on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The greenhouse is open on select days with many plants for sale. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – Forreston FFA and high school agriculture program students opened their annual greenhouse sale on Saturday. Multiple new plants will be offered, as well as many old favorites.

“The number of vegetables available has increased, and we will continue to offer more than 200 beautiful hanging baskets,” said Kelley Parks, FFA adviser.

The greenhouse will be open for shopping the following dates and times:

Friday, May 3, 3-5:30 p.m.



Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Tuesday, May 7, 3-5:30 p.m.



Friday, May 10, 3-5:30 p.m.



Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Tuesday, May 14, 3-5:30 p.m.



Friday, May 17, 3-5:30 p.m.



Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



“We have also partnered with Koeller Forreston Hardware, who will sell plants while supplies last,” Parks said. “Dates are subject to change due to weather or supply. Please follow our Facebook page for updates.”