April 23, 2024
Shaw Local
Mother’s Day Brunch offered in Oregon at The River’s Edge Experience

By Shaw Local News Network

OREGON – The Oregon Chamber of Commerce and a local business is presenting a special Mother’s Day Brunch at The River’s Edge Experience from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each Mom will receive a special gift and free ticket for door prizes. There will be a special Bling Pull Activity, silent auction gift baskets and photos with mom.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12 $15, and $5 for children 5 years and under.

Tickets will be sold until May 5 at the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce, A.M. Floral Co., Cork & Tap, Hazel’s, JTI Salon & Spa and Merlin’s Flowers & Otherside Boutique an or online. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Menu items, catered by Hazel’s, are: breakfast casserole with eggs, ham and cheese, fresh fruit bowl, cheesy potatoes, creamy chicken marsala, yogurt parfait with granola and fruit, coffee, juice and dessert. A cash bar will be also be available.

Contact the Oregon Chamber of Commerce for additional information https://oregonil.com/ or 815-732-2100.

