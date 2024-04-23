Mother’s Day Brunch offered in Oregon at The River’s Edge Experience

The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce has taken action in recent weeks to help out small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. Photo supplied.

OREGON – The Oregon Chamber of Commerce and a local business is presenting a special Mother’s Day Brunch at The River’s Edge Experience from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each Mom will receive a special gift and free ticket for door prizes. There will be a special Bling Pull Activity, silent auction gift baskets and photos with mom.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12 $15, and $5 for children 5 years and under.

Tickets will be sold until May 5 at the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce, A.M. Floral Co., Cork & Tap, Hazel’s, JTI Salon & Spa and Merlin’s Flowers & Otherside Boutique an or online. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Menu items, catered by Hazel’s, are: breakfast casserole with eggs, ham and cheese, fresh fruit bowl, cheesy potatoes, creamy chicken marsala, yogurt parfait with granola and fruit, coffee, juice and dessert. A cash bar will be also be available.

Contact the Oregon Chamber of Commerce for additional information https://oregonil.com/ or 815-732-2100.