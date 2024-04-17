Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County offers ‘Stud-a-thon’ fundraiser

Mike Rock of Byron poses with his son, Mike, and their family's decorated stud. Maggie Rock is on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County and the Rocks decided to draw upon their Irish heritage to decorate their stud. It translates to "100,000 Welcomes", a perfect message to be placed into the house of the next homeowners. (Photo provided by Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County)

Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County is hosting its first Stud-a-thon to help raise funds for the next home the affiliate will be building in Ogle County.

Stud-a-thon is an opportunity for businesses, families, clubs, etc. to “make their mark” in the community by sponsoring a stud for the next home build, scheduled to begin later this summer.

The home will be built in partnership with a family in need of decent, affordable housing, who otherwise would not have the chance to achieve the dream of homeownership without the support of Habitat.

Sponsors can make their own personal mark on the home by painting their stud, putting a logo on it, or writing messages to the future family. Stud sponsorships start at $200 for one stud, $500 for three, or $1,000 for six.

Sponsors will be invited to a “Stud-Finder” preview once the home is framed, so they can see where their stud has been placed in the home. Stud-a-thon is an ongoing fundraiser leading up to the groundbreaking later this summer.

“Stud-a-thon is an opportunity for members of the community to help build a home without picking up a hammer,” said Habitat President Gail Tuttle. “Funds raised will help us partner with another family in achieving their dream of homeownership. As we continue to receive calls daily from individuals and families in need of housing solutions, this fundraiser will help us take the next critical step forward for our very important work in 2024!”

For more information, contact Sheri Anspaugh at 815-222-8869 or email sheri.anspaugh45@outlook.com.

The mission of Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County is to seek to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Since 2002, Habitat has built 14 houses in Ogle County and completed countless critical home repairs and mobility projects.

For more information, visit https://habitatoglecounty.org.