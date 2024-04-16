Angela Reynolds named varsity girls basketball coach for Oregon High School

Angela Reynolds has been named as the new girls basketball coach for Oregon High School. (Photo provided by Oregon High School)

OREGON – Angela Reynolds has been hired as the new head girls basketball coach at Oregon High School.

“We are excited for Angela to get started,” said Oregon Athletic Director Mike Lawton. “Angela is energetic and passionate about the opportunity to lead our girls basketball program. With her having been a former player here not that long ago on successful Oregon teams, she definitely understands what it takes and is willing to put in the time and effort towards success. We are looking forward to the future of Lady Hawk basketball under her guidance.”

“I am extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to take over this program,” said Reynolds. “We have a great group of girls and I look forward to putting in the work with them this off season to prepare for next year.”

Reynolds has been the junior varsity coach with the Oregon program for the past several seasons. She is a 2014 graduate of Oregon High School and was a multi-sport athlete at the school during her time as a student-athlete.

She was a member of the 2014 girls basketball team which won the IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship that season. Reynolds is a 2019 graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater and has been employed as a math teacher at Oregon High School since 2019.