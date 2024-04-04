Opening day for Forreston FFA greenhouse is April 27

The Forreston FFA agriculture classes will soon hold their annual plant sale at the school greenhouse located on the southwest corner of the Forreston Junior/Senior High School property by the bus garage. (File photo)

FORRESTON — The Forreston FFA and high school agriculture program are once again showcasing their hard work through the annual greenhouse sales. Multiple new plants will be offered, as well as many old favorites.

“The number of vegetables available has increased and we will continue to offer more than 200 beautiful hanging baskets,” said Kelley Parks, FFA adviser.

The greenhouse will be open for shopping the following dates and times:

Opening day, Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30, 3-5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 3, 3-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7, 3-5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 10, 3-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14, 3-5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17, 3-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We have also partnered with Koeller Forreston Hardware, who will sell plants while supplies last,” said Parks. “Dates are subject to change due to weather or supply. Please follow our Facebook page for updates.”