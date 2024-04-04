Minor flooding warning for Ogle County to continue into weekend

Rock River water levels continued to rise Thursday, April 4, 2024 as evidenced by the amount of water passing over the Oregon dam. The National Weather Service issued a minor flood warning for the Rock River through Ogle County to Dixon through Sunday. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Continuous precipitation has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the Rock River.

Rivers affected are the Rock River at Byron in Ogle County and Latham Park and Rockton in Winnebago County.

Minor flooding is forecast south from where the Kishwaukee River joins the Rock River to Castle Rock State Park south of Oregon, including the Byron gauge, and Dixon.

River levels are expected to rise Friday morning and continue into Saturday before receding. Flood stage is 13′.

“At 13′, low-lying structures downstream of Byron are threatened,” the weather service warned. “At 9:15 a.m., Thursday, the stage was 12′4″ feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 13′.1″ early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening.”