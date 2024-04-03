Quilt guild speaker to discuss ‘Eras in American Quilting’ on April 15 in Forreston

The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild displayed more than 150 quilts at the Rock River Center in Oregon last year. Country Crossroads meets monthly at the Forreston Grove Church, Freeport Road, Forreston. Visit countrycrossroadsquiltguild.com for more information. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON – Rhonda Streich from Sassy Farm Chicks Quilt Co. in Orfordville, Wisconsin, will be the guest speaker at the Country Crossroads Quilt Guild at 7 p.m. April 15.

Streich is an avid collector and maker of all quilt types and will present a program on “Eras in American Quilting.” She will show quilts from each era in American quilt history and share their stories.

Guild members and guests are encouraged to bring any antique or vintage quilts they might like to share so members can discuss the history of the quilts.

The program will be followed by refreshments, a business meeting and show-and-tell.

Guild meetings are held at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at the Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road, Forreston, with ample time to meet and greet members before the meeting.

Visitors are welcome but will be charged $5 at the door. Membership dues are $20.

For information, call Program Committee Chairs Shelly Holverson at 815-297-2381 or Karen Bolen at 815-233-9836, or guild President Chyree Rohde-Lincoln at 815-275-2759.