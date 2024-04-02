Eagle’s Nest Art Group Spring Membership Show at Conover gallery is April 27 in Oregon

Eagle’s Nest Art Group will hold its annual Spring Membership Show at its Conover Square gallery with a reception from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27. (Photo provided by Marsha Behrens)

OREGON – Eagle’s Nest Art Group will hold its annual Spring Membership Show at its Conover Square gallery with a reception from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

The gallery is located on the second floor of Conover Square, 201 N. Third St., Oregon.

The show contains more than 80 original pieces of art, including paintings, glass work, pottery, calligraphy, drawings, fiber art, works on wood and gourd art. In addition, large and small prints are available for sale.

ENAG is a group of 82 members who are all from the local area: Oregon, Mt. Morris, Chana, Byron, Polo, Dixon, Forreston, Rochelle, Hampshire, Ashton, Sterling, Rock Falls, Winnebago, Rockford, Sycamore, Pecatonica, Pearl City and Loves Park.

This show is dedicated to celebrating the long history of art in the area. ENAG was founded in 1957 to support the work of local artists and share art through hosting shows, offering programs and informal studio art sessions, and conducting art classes.

Artists will be on hand each day of the show. Refreshments will be served.

The shops of Conover Square will be open during show hours. The show is free and parking is plentiful.

For more information about the group call 815-732-7783.