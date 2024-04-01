McCombie recognizes Koeller Forreston Hardware as part of program featuring local businesses

Gary and Jane Koeller pose with state Rep. Tony McCombie (right) in their store, Koeller Hardware, located in downtown Forreston. (Photo provided by Tony McCombie)

FORRESTON — State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, spent time honoring an Ogle County business through her new program launched earlier this year to help promote the business community in northwest Illinois.

McCombie visited Koeller Forreston Hardware as her second local business highlight of the year and presented them with a special certificate of recognition. The store came to life on Aug. 21, 2015, when it was purchased by Gary and Jane Koeller, who are long-time Forreston residents.

Gary moved to Forreston in 1967 and is a plumber and handyman. The family run store is a staple in the community, offering essential supplies and wisdom for any home projects, but it goes far beyond just that, McCombie said.

The store serves the community while also supporting other local businesses through its “County Corner” that highlights local entrepreneurs – from handmade soap to butchered meats. The store also contains local history from its past days as the old post office and bank. Portions of the building remain intact from that time – including the colorful ceiling in the main area.

“Everyone needs to have a local hardware store in their rotation and the selection of goods paired with the expertise and friendliness of staff make this a staple spot in Forreston,” said McCombie. “This store goes above and beyond to not only be a great business but be an essential part of the community here.”

Highlighting local businesses is an ongoing effort for McCombie to connect with business owners throughout the district and bring great resources to constituents. McCombie encourages constituents to help suggest local businesses that deserve recognition by using the nomination form at: https://repmccombie.com/local-business-highlight-submission-form/

The 89th District includes all of Carroll and Jo Daviess counties, as well as parts of Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and DeKalb counties. Constituents can contact McCombie’s office at 815-291-8989 for more information.