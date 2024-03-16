Lions, FABA to host Forreston Easter Egg Hunt on March 30

This year's annual Easter egg hunt will be held in Forreston's Memorial Park on March 30. The Forreston Lions Club and Forreston Area Business Association are again sponsoring the annual hunts and a Touch-A-Truck event. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON – The Forreston Lion’s Club and the Forreston Area Business Association (FABA) are joining forces to sponsor the annual Easter egg hunt, from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday March 30 at Memorial Park.

“This year we will again have “Touch A Truck” for kids to get up close and personal with all kinds of equipment. The Lion’s Club will have lunch available for sale - $5 for a hot dog meal and $7 for a brat meal. The meal includes chips and water,” said Jane Koeller, one of the organizers.

The Easter Egg hunt is open for kids 0-11 years old. Touch A Truck is open to kids of all ages.

“Again, this year is a special egg hunt for sensory sensitive kids,” Koeller said.

Here is the schedule for the day:

Noon - until sold out - Lion’s Hot Dog/Brat Lunch

Noon - 2 p.m. - Touch a Truck (no horns or sirens from 12-1 p.m.)

12:30 - 1 p.m. - Sensory Sensitive Egg Hunt

1 p.m. - Easter Egg hunt starting with ages 0-2. Followed by age groups 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11+

Each age group will have the opportunity to win an Easter basket sponsored by local Forreston businesses. Kids must be present to win a basket.

“Of course, the day would not be complete without the Easter Bunny. There will be a photo area set up for everyone to get a picture with the bunny. If the weather does not cooperate, the egg hunt will be held in the Forreston High School gymnasium,” Koeller said.