Lions, FABA to host Forreston Easter Egg Hunt on March 30

FORRESTON – The Forreston Lion’s Club and the Forreston Area Business Association (FABA) are joining forces to sponsor the annual Easter egg hunt, from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday March 30 at Memorial Park.
“This year we will again have “Touch A Truck” for kids to get up close and personal with all kinds of equipment. The Lion’s Club will have lunch available for sale - $5 for a hot dog meal and $7 for a brat meal. The meal includes chips and water,” said Jane Koeller, one of the organizers.
The Easter Egg hunt is open for kids 0-11 years old. Touch A Truck is open to kids of all ages.
“Again, this year is a special egg hunt for sensory sensitive kids,” Koeller said.
Here is the schedule for the day:
Noon - until sold out - Lion’s Hot Dog/Brat Lunch
Noon - 2 p.m. - Touch a Truck (no horns or sirens from 12-1 p.m.)
12:30 - 1 p.m. - Sensory Sensitive Egg Hunt
1 p.m. - Easter Egg hunt starting with ages 0-2. Followed by age groups 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11+
Each age group will have the opportunity to win an Easter basket sponsored by local Forreston businesses. Kids must be present to win a basket.
“Of course, the day would not be complete without the Easter Bunny. There will be a photo area set up for everyone to get a picture with the bunny. If the weather does not cooperate, the egg hunt will be held in the Forreston High School gymnasium,” Koeller said.