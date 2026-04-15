Nominees sought for Wheaton Senior Stories: Honoring Our History Program

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary on July 4, Wheaton’s Commission on Aging invites residents to help honor the community’s seniors by celebrating their experiences and telling their stories through the Wheaton Senior Stories: Honoring Our History Program.

The commission invites residents to nominate Wheaton seniors who are 85 or older and have lived in Wheaton for more than 20 years to help tell their stories. Their personal experiences in Wheaton during America’s times of change and significant events offer invaluable glimpses into our shared history.

The commission will gather these local stories from Wheaton seniors and sharing them as a way of honoring our seniors and our local history during our nation’s 250thanniversary.

Participants will be asked to share the senior’s stories and memories of Wheaton during times of change or significant events in our nation, highlighting their experiences and how they shaped their lives.

Use this nomination form to submit a senior’s stories before midnight on May 10. The Commission on Aging will review nominations. Recognized seniors will receive a certificate of recognition, and with their consent, have their story printed in a monthly newsletter and help connect Wheaton’s past to our nation’s story.