Ogle County sports roundup

Forreston’s Jenna Greenfield fields a throw at second base as Newman’s Madison Duhon steals second on March 11. (Alex T. Paschal)

Softball

Newman 9, Forreston 5: The Comets took a 3-0 first-inning lead, then scored in every inning between the third and sixth to take the season-opening win over the Cardinals in head coach Madison Koerner’s first game.

Jess Johns earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and striking out 14 with nine walks. Johns also went 3 for 4 with an RBI and scored two runs.

Jenna Greenfield went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead Forreston.

Baseball

Forreston 8, Genoa-Kingston 3: The Cardinals took a 6-1 lead through four innings and cruised to a season-opening win over the Cogs.

Kendall Erdmann, Carson Akins, Brendan Greenfield and Patrick Wichman had two hits each to lead Forreston. Mickey Probst had two RBIs for the Cardinals.

Daniel Koehl pitched three shutout innings