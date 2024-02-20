First Fridays music is March 1 at Oregon VFW

Robin Henry, left, and Sandy Harp won flowers in First Fridays’ monthly drawing. Randy Holland and Larry Wallace each won guitar accessories in the drawing for musicians. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

OREGON – The First Fridays Open Mic monthly event will be at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at the Oregon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8739.

“The event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience,” event organizer Lowell Harp said.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

“Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier,” Harp said.

Interested parties who have questions can call Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is at 1310 W. Washington St. in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m.