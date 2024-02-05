Village of Progress to offer two scholarships this year

The Village of Progress is located at 710 S. 13th Street in Oregon. (Provided by the Village of Progress)

OREGON – The Village of Progress Foundation will offer two scholarships in 2024.

The first scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is made possible through a joint effort between The Larry Young & Friends Charities and The Village of Progress Foundation. Larry Young & Friends Charities partner with The Village of Progress Foundation every year to help make the annual golf outing a success. Young also serves on the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

The second scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is made possible through the generosity of the Cacciatore family. The Cacciatores have been long-time supporters of the Village. Wanda served on the Village of Progress Board of Directors for 10 years beginning in 1988. She has served on the foundation’s board for almost 30 years.

The scholarship honors her husband, Pete, who was also an enthusiastic supporter of the village. Pete passed away in the fall of 2014, leaving behind a legacy of commitment to the village and its mission.

To be eligible for either scholarship, the student must:

Be a resident of Ogle County

Be either a high school senior who is disabled or is planning on attending college and majoring in an area related to the disabled, or a full-time undergraduate college student who is disabled or is majoring in an area related to the disabled

Applications must be received by March 15, be completed on the foundation application form, and include at least two written references. The financial status of the applicant is not a consideration.