Country Crossroads Quilt Guild to meet Feb. 19

The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild displayed more than 150 quilts at the Rock River Center in Oregon in 2022. Country Crossroads meets monthly at the Forreston Grove Church, Freeport Road, Forreston. Visit countrycrossroadsquiltguild.com for more information. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON – The speaker for the Country Crossroads Quilt Guild’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 19, will be Amy Alber, a local Mary Kay consultant.

“With February being the month for love, our speaker will focus on ‘loving ourselves!’, “ said Ruth Whitney, guild publicity chair. “She will be sharing her journey with Mary Kay Cosmetics and offering information on personal care products, their benefits, and proper techniques in their use. The program will be followed by refreshments, a business meeting, and Show ‘n Tell.”

The meeting is at 7 p.m.

Guild meetings are held at the Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston, on the third Monday of each month (except December) with ample time to meet and greet members before the meeting.

Visitors are welcome for a fee of $5 at the door. Membership dues are $20.

For more information call Program Committee Chairs Shelly Holverson at 815-297-2381 or Karen Bolen at 815-233-9836, or Guild President Chyree Rohde-Lincoln at 815-275-2759.