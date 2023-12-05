December 05, 2023
Christmas arrives in Mt. Morris with plenty of lights

By Shaw Local News Network
Four-year-old Mia Flaharty sits on Santa's lap during Christmas in the Village. The Mt. Morris Library donated books for Santa to hand out to kids during the event on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Four-year-old Mia Flaharty sits on Santa's lap during Christmas in the Village. The Mt. Morris Library donated books for Santa to hand out to kids during the event on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Photo by Tanya Koper-Bowers)

MT. MORRIS – Christmas In The Village arrived in Mt. Morris on Saturday with a full day of events.

A pancake breakfast with Santa at the Mt. Morris Senior Center started the day followed by a Christmas Market at Pinecrest Grove Community Center.

At 5 p.m. a lighted parade lit up the downtown with several vehicles taking part followed by the Mt. Morris Campus Square being lit.

Toys For Tots also collected donations.

Lighting on the campus and the trees on the bandshell will be available for viewing through Jan. 6, 2024.

Three-year-old Ellis Fry smiles as he looks at a book with Santa during Christmas in the Village on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Mt. Morris.

Three-year-old Ellis Fry smiles as he looks at a book with Santa during Christmas in the Village on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Mt. Morris. (Photo by Tanya Koper-Bowers)

