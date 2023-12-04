Snow ushers in Forreston’s Christmas in the Country

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd as they disembark a Forreston firetruck at Memorial Park en route to talking to kids during Christmas in the Country on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – Snow showers may have put a bit of a damper on a couple of events at Forreston’s Christmas in the Country Dec. 1, but two main characters certainly didn’t mind the weather.

Santa and Mrs. Claus cruised to Memorial Park on a Forreston firetuck and were met by two dozen kids anxious to share what they wanted for Christmas.

But first, Santa had to make sure the large Christmas tree in the park was lit.

“Let’s light this tree,” he said. “Ready, 1, 2, 3...” and with that, the tree was lit and Santa and his wife moved to the park’s shelter to sit by a the fire and visit with the kids, some of them with their lists in tow.

Six-year-old Fae Zettle, of Forreston, told Santa she wanted a Kittycorn – a kitten that resembles a unicorn. Fae then made sure Santa got the message by dropping her list into his official mailbox, situated between the Santa and Mrs. Claus in the park’s shelter.

Emmerson Thiel, 7, of Forreston, also said she knew what she was going to ask for before Santa arrived. “I want a phone and a laptop,” she said while making s’mores prior to Santa’s arrival.

Her friend, Emily Roop, 7, of Forreston, was not as exact. “Kentucky Fried Chicken,” she said grinning.

But when she actually met Santa she changed her request to a hoverboard.

A visit with Santa was just one of several events held on Friday. A community fundraising dinner for Sauerkraut Days, shopping, hay rides, and a s’mores bar were just three of the evening events.

The lighted Christmas parade and scavenger hunt were cancelled due to the weather.

Activities continued on Saturday with “snacks, crafts, and chats” with Santa at the Forreston library, a Super Soup Lunch fundraiser for Sauerkraut Days, and a community Christmas concert.