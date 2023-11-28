Mt. Morris to host ‘Christmas in the Village’ Dec. 2

Mt. Morris Fire vehicles were decorated for Christmas in 2022. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MT. MORRIS – Christmas In The Village, a day full of activities in Mt. Morris opening the Christmas season, is happening this Saturday, Dec. 2.

• 8-10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast ($5) with Santa and kids activities at the Mt, Morris Senior Center.

• 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Christmas Market at Pinecrest Grove Community Center, pictures with Santa from noon - 3 p.m. (sponsored by Allure of Pincrest).

• 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mrs. Claus and Crafts at the Mt. Morris Library.

• 5 p.m. Lighted Vehicle Parade with Santa (call the Senior Center to join 815-734-6335), beginning at the former DLR/MMHS school and ending at the Mt. Morris Campus.

• Lighting of the Historic Mt. Morris Campus Square (Encore! Mt. Morris), including: Santa, Free Hot Cocoa and Hot Cider (served by the Evangelical Free Church) and Popcorn (served by the Mt. Morris Senior Center). Santa will turn on the lights and be there to greet the children, and the winners of the Bandshell Tree Decorating Contest will be announced.

Toys For Tots will be there to collect toy donations and free will donations may be made to support Let Freedom Ring, Mt. Morris Senior Center and Toys For Tots.

Lighting on the campus and the trees on the bandshell will be available for viewing through Jan. 6.