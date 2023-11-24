Mt. Morris police, fire departments seek donations for Toys for Kids

MT. MORRIS – The Mt. Morris Police and Fire Departments has started their 2023 “Toys for Kids” campaign.

The program provides Christmas gifts for the less fortunate children in the Mt. Morris Fire Protection District.

Last year over 100 children had a happier holiday because of this program.

Cash donations and checks payable to Mt. Morris Fireman’s Association will gladly be accepted at the Mt. Morris Police Department or Village Hall, located at 105 W. Lincoln, Mt. Morris, IL 61054.

Names, ages, and addresses of needy children, within the Mt. Morris Fire District, can be left by calling 815-734-4106.

Help put a smile on a child’s face at Christmas.