Oregon’s Coliseum Museum offers events this month

OREGON – The Coliseum Museum in downtown Oregon is offering several interesting activities and events this November with new artists on display, an artist reception, author book fair, and full program for the annual Candlelight Walk.

Dick Cholke, of Pecatonica, will be the feature artist during November with his display of watercolor paintings. Instructor and oil painter Stuart Roddy from Coleta is displaying his work in the Lowden Gallery, through Dec. 31.

On Friday, Nov. 10, CMAAA will highlight these exhibits and others with an Artist Reception from 6-8 p.m., with music by Dixon based Acoustic Circus. The band plays electrical/acoustic rock in the vein of jam and festival music with solid rhythm, impressive leads, and great vocals.

More than twenty authors from across northern Illinois as well as Wisconsin and Kansas will be offering a wide variety of books for sale at the CMAAA Book Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

On Nov. 25, the Coliseum Museum will present a special program including performances by the Byron Dance Academy, Oregon High School Jazz Band, and Oregon High School Madrigals.

The CMAAA mission is to present Art, Antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more. Additional information can be found on the website, www.cmaaa.org and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum/