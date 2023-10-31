October 31, 2023
Veterans Day service in Oregon

By Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Oregon VFW and other veterans salute after a memorial wreath was laid at the base of Lorado Taft's Soldiers and Sailors Memorial during a 2020 Veteran's Day service on the courthouse square in Oregon, Illinois.

Oregon VFW Post 8739 and Oregon Post 97 American Legion will hold a Veterans Service at the Veterans Memorial at the old Ogle County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 11.

The service will start at 10:45 a.m. with Post 8739 Commander Brian Beckman speaking. At 11 a.m. there will be a rifle salute to honor Veterans which will be followed by Taps. At 11:30 p.m. the VFW Post will provide a Pot Luck lunch. The Post will provide pulled pork, mac and cheese, coffee and lemonade.

“Help us out and bring a dish to pass. God bless all our veterans,” said Robert Coulter, Oregon VFW member.

