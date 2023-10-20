Perfect weather for Ogle County Farm Stroll

Sunny skies and crisp temperatures greeted visitors to the six Ogle County farms during the University of Illinois Extension Ogle County Farm Stroll, held Oct. 15.

During the self-guided tour, visitors choose which farms they wanted to see and created your own route using a map and brochure that was provided.

Visitors could pick up a ‘passport’ on their first stop and then fill in the farms they visited.

Cora Dietrich and her dad, Dan, added a special treat to their farm – a maze of hay bales inside their barn at Dietrich Ranch, on Leaf River Road, north of Mt Morris.

“My dad helped me with it,” said Cora, 11, who was more than willing to give visitors a guided tour. “I’ve been running through it all day.”

Dave Johnson of Rockford was one of the adults who braved the maze. “It’s great,” he said referring to the maze and the Farm Stroll. “Our goal is to meet local farmers and get good, clean food. Someday we’d like to establish a cooperative.”

Next to the barn, Danielle Schaefer of Evanston watched three of Dietrich’s cattle as they ate grass. “I saw this event was going on so I decided to drive out and see the farms,” she said.

Danielle Schaefer of Evanston looks over some of the cattle at Dietrich Ranch, Mt. Morris, during the Ogle County Farm Stroll on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The grass-fed beef farm was one of six stops at this year's event. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Cattle graze at the Dietrich Ranch during the Ogle County Farm Stroll on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The grass-fed beef farm was one of six stops at this year's event. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Lola Rose of Stockton lets hr dog, Oliver, sniff out some of the big pumpkins at BerryView Orchard, one of the stops on the Ogle County Farm Stroll on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The orchard was one of six stops on the stroll. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Cora Dietrich, 11, was the official tour guide of the hay baze in her family's barn at the Dietrich Ranch, north of Mt. Morris, during the Ogle County Farm Stroll on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Alex Truckenbrod, 13, of Rochelle, lets "Skidmark" a cat at BerryView Orchard, play with his sweatshirt strings during the Ogle County Farm Stroll on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The orchard was one of six stops on the stroll. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The event was a success.

“It was a perfect day for a stroll around the countryside of Ogle County. Since COVID-19, this is the first time that the University of Illinois Extension serving Ogle County has hosted the event. There were over 130 people in attendance, learning all things from food to table. The farms had educational components, tours, demonstrations, and samples,” said Teresa Schwarz, an office support specialist with the Extension, in an email.

University of Illinois Extension in Ogle County thanks everyone who helped make this year’s Farm Stroll a success.

“From publicity to farmers, we could not have done it without you. This event was enjoyable, and we can’t wait to host it again next year. We appreciate your feedback on how to make this event bigger and better the next time,” Schwarz said.

For more information, about the Ogle County Extension, call 815-732-2191 or visit https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo.