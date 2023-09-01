KC Tootsie Roll Drive Friday, Saturday in Oregon, Mt. Morris

OREGON – The 54th annual Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive in Oregon and Mt. Morris will be held Sept. 8-9.

“Last year we raised $5,800 with the help of a few businesses and from Knight families and friends,” said Dave Starkey, drive chairman. “The funds that were raised help to support the Knights of Columbus programs in Illinois, such as Special Olympics and homes for some intellectually disabled. Local organizations who also split $4640 were: Village of Progress, Oregon School district special education program, and Stouffer Terrace.

Starkey thanked people in Oregon and Mt Morris for their generous support.