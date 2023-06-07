Kable Band concerts begin June 14

MT. MORRIS – The Mt. Morris Kable Band begins will begin its 127th season of Wednesday night concerts June 14.

Concerts are held at the Reckmeyer Band Shell on the Mt. Morris Campus. Concerts are every Wednesday from June 14 – Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m. Also, a patriotic concert will be presented prior to the Let Freedom Ring fireworks behind the former DLR school, July 4, 7:30 p.m.

Watch for weekly information re: guest soloists and performers. Concerts are under the direction of Andy Eckardt.

“The band brings a variety of music selections…something for everyone. Bench seating is provided, or bring a lawn chair. Ice cream socials served by local organizations begin at 7 p.m.” said band member Sylvia Saunders.