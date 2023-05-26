May 26, 2023
100 Women for Care of Ogle County donate to Ogle County Historical Society

100 Women Who Care of Ogle County presented the Ogle County Historical Society with a donation of $7,000. Pictured here, in the front row are David Head (director at OCHS), Marlene Hobbs (director at OCHS), Christa Young, Kris Gilbert (vice president at OCHS), Jan McMillan (treasurer at OCHS), Julie Mastney (100WWC), Julie Mann (100WWC), and Karen Urish (100WWC). Back row: Maja Shoemaker (100WWC), Jennifer Bakener (100WWC), Dede Forrest (100WWC), Pam Steele (100WWC), Becky McCanse (100WWC), Debby Katzman (100WWC) and Michal Burnett (Facebook Administrator and Tours and Programs Director at OCHS. (Photograph provided by April Bold (100WWC))

OREGON – The Ogle County Historical Society of Oregon was the May recipient of the 100 Women Who Care of Ogle County philanthropic donation amounting to $7,000.

Part of this gift will be put to immediate use to cover necessary porch repairs, deep cleaning expenses, additional costs from hail damage, all of which have depleted cash on hand.

The rest of the funds will be used to purchase preservation supplies, the restoration of donated artifacts, and costs associated with research and scanning services.

Ogle County Historical Society is sustained through donations and the work of volunteers.  Ogle County researchers and museum visitors are welcome at 111 N. Sixth St. in Oregon.  Call 815-732-7545 for visiting hours and/or appointments.

100 Women Who Care meets four times per year to award a sizable donation to a deserving charity in Ogle County.  For information about this group, contact Deanna Forrest at forrestdede5@gmail.com

