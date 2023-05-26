100 Women for Care of Ogle County donate to Ogle County Historical Society

OREGON – The Ogle County Historical Society of Oregon was the May recipient of the 100 Women Who Care of Ogle County philanthropic donation amounting to $7,000.

Part of this gift will be put to immediate use to cover necessary porch repairs, deep cleaning expenses, additional costs from hail damage, all of which have depleted cash on hand.

The rest of the funds will be used to purchase preservation supplies, the restoration of donated artifacts, and costs associated with research and scanning services.

Ogle County Historical Society is sustained through donations and the work of volunteers. Ogle County researchers and museum visitors are welcome at 111 N. Sixth St. in Oregon. Call 815-732-7545 for visiting hours and/or appointments.

100 Women Who Care meets four times per year to award a sizable donation to a deserving charity in Ogle County. For information about this group, contact Deanna Forrest at forrestdede5@gmail.com