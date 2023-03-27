Latex paint collection, document shredding offered April 15 in Oregon

OREGON — The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) will be hosting a Latex Paint/Aerosol Can Recycling and Document Shredding Event on Saturday, April 15, at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and identification is required. No permits are required for this recycling event.

Latex paint will be collected for recycling from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The first 10 containers of latex paint per vehicle will cost $1 per quart-sized container, $2 per gallon-sized container, and $10 per 5-gallon pail. The OCSWMD will subsidize the remaining cost to recycle the latex paint.

Any additional containers of latex paint will be charged the full price to recycle, which is $3 per quart, $6 per gallon, and $20 per 5-gallon pail. Cash, credit card, or checks payable to “EathPaint.org” will be accepted for payment.

Oil-based paints, stains, and varnishes and spray cans will also be accepted. Residents will have to cover the full cost for recycling oil-based paints, stains, and varnishes. Costs to recycle are $6 per quarts-sized container, $10 per gallon-sized container, and $25 per 5-gallon pail. Cash, credit card, or checks payable to “EathPaint.org” will be accepted for payment.

No business or contractor paints will be accepted. No bulking or combining of latex paint. Bulked latex paint cannot be recycled in this program.

EarthPaint.org is a nonprofit business in the Chicago area that works with adults with special needs and disabilities to sort and recycle unwanted latex paint into new paint or other products.

Aerosol cans, small 14-16 ounce propane cylinders, and small butane cylinders will also be accepted by Flatcan Recycling. There is no cost for up to 10 containers. For over 10 items aerosol cans will be $1 each and propane and butane cylinders will be $3 each for recycling.

Most aerosol spray products will be accepted for recycling. Flatcan Recycling will also accept alkaline batteries for recycling for $4 per pound and one child car seat at no charge. Additional child car seats will be $20 per seat.

In addition, secure, on-site document shredding will be conducted by Freeport Recycling’s Shred-Beast truck from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There is a limit of three boxes per vehicle. No business or institutional material accepted. There is no cost to residents for paper shredding, because the OCSWMD will cover the cost of the Shred-Beast truck and staff.